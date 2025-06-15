Giant Instant Oatmeal Raisins Recalled For Undeclared Walnuts

by

Giant Instant Oatmeal Raisins is being recalled because it may contain walnuts, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The allergen statement is on the outer packaging but not on the individual packets.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Vaughan Mills Packaging of Concord, Canada.

The oatmeal was sold at the retail level in these states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and in Washington D.C. The recalled product is Giant Instant Oatmeal Raisins and Spice that is packaged in a net weight 15.01 ounce box. There are 10 1.5-ounce packets of the oatmeal in each box.

The code information on the box is JUN102026, JUN112026, JUL062026, AUG052026, AUG202026, AUG212026, SEP122026, SEP132026, or SEP142026. This is also the expiration date. There are about 1,350 cases of this oatmeal that are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.