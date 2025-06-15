FDA on Emek Pistachio Cream MN and NJ Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA weighs in on the Emek Pistachio Cream MN and NJ Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least four people. The product is manufactured by Emek Dogal Saglik Urunleri Iklim Gida Insaat San Tic Ltd Sti in Turkey and imported into the United States. It has a use by date of October 19, 2026 (TETT: 19/10/26 (DD/MM/YY) and has production code PNO: 241019. It is shelf-stable and was sold online for distributors, restaurants, and food service locations. It may be packaged in a 5 kilogram white tub. The FDA is still investigating where it may have been distributed.

The case count by state is: Minnesota (3) and New Jersey (1). Illness onset dates range from March 10, 2025 to May 19, 2025. One person has been hospitalized. The patient age range is from 16 to 54 years.

A cluster of Salmonella illnesses and two positive samples of the product were reported to the FDA by the Minnesota Department of Health. Of the four cases who gave information to public health officials, all four ate pistachio cream; three at the same restaurant that was not named.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually take six to 72 to hours to manifest, although some people may not get sick until seven days after infection. Patients usually suffer from chills, fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

It’s important that your doctor know about this infection because long term consequences, even after full recovery, can be severe, including high blood pressure, endocarditis, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you ate this product and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Emek Pistachio Cream outbreak.