Vicente Marino Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil Recalled For Histamine

Vicente Marino Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil are being recalled in Canada for histamines. Histamines are compounds that can cause scromboid poisoning. Symptoms of this illness include tingling and burning in the mouth, facial swelling, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some people can experience symptoms similar to asthma, with wheezing, coughing, or difficulty breathing. There have been reported reactions in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Pcan Inc., doing business as Cucina Fine Foods.

This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recall was triggered by the company.

The recalled product is Alma Pak Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil that is packaged in an 80 ounce (42 gram) glass jar with a red lid and a blue label. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 80268215. The lot number for this product is 24171 and the expiration date is 12/2025.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.