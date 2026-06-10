Deadly Clover Hill Requesón Listeria Outbreak Sickens Nine

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The deadly Clover Hill requesón Listeria monocytogenes outbreak case count has risen to nine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of one more patient since the first notice of the outbreak was issued on June 4, 2026. Two recalls of soft ricotta or requesón cheese have been issued.

The case count by state is: Maryland (3), New York (3), and Virginia (3). Illness onset dates range from March 6, 2023 to May 10, 2026. The newly added patient lives in New York. Eight of the nine patients have been hospitalized, and one person, who lived in Maryland, has died. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years old.

Eight people were interviewed by public health officials about what they ate before they got sick. Of eight people interviewed, six said they ate cheese. Two people reported eating requesón cheese made by Clover Hill Dairy. Other people reported exposures to different kinds of cheeses.

When the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets collected and tested samples of requesón cheese from a store where sick people shopped, they found Listeria monocytogenes. Whole genome sequencing showed that the pathogen in the cheese is the outbreak strain.

The recalled cheeses include Clover Hill Dairy requesón/soft ricotta cheese that was sold from May 4, 2026 through May 30, 2026. The cheese was available in the states of North Carolina, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and in Washington D.C, and it may have been sold in more states. The cheese may have been repackaged, but the label should have the Clover Hill Dairy manufacturer permit number of 24-128. And the cheese may have been sold in different flavors, including jalapeño.

The second recall is for Nelson & Isa Lacteos requesón cheese that was packaged in 1 pound plastic clam shells. It was sold in the state of New York from May 15, 2026 to May 28, 2026. This cheese was also likely repackaged in stores.

If you bought any of these cheeses, do not eat them. If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.