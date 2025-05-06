Yellowstone Brown Sugar Baked Beans Recalled For Soy

by

Yellowstone Brown Sugar Baked Beans are being recalled because they contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Vietti Food Group of Nashville, Tennessee.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. There are 4,515 cases of this product included in this recall.

The recalled product is Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Benas that are packaged in 15 ounce cans. The label is black with a red banner with white printing and a photo of the beans. The lot code is Best if Used By Feb 17, 2028. The code is printed on the bottom of each can.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.