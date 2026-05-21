Alain Milliat Orange Marmelade Recalled For Glass Pieces

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Alain Milliat Orange Marmelade is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, specifically glass pieces. This poses a tooth injury, choking, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is FINESALER LLC of Mamaroneck, New York.

This product was sold at the retail level in the state of Massachusetts. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Alain Milliat Orange Marmelade (sic) that is packaged in 10.6 ounce (300 gram) glass jars. The code information that is printed on the product label is C250422AT DDM: 04/2028. There are six jars of this marmalade per case.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, do not donate it, and do not give it to others. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.