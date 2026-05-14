Ayco Farms Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 70 Sick

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The Ayco Farms cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak has ended with 70 sick in 25 states, according to a notice posted in the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There is no information on this outbreak published by the FDA or the CDC. While the outbreak is over, the FDA’s investigation is ongoing.

We don’t know the illness onset dates, how many people are sick in each state, the age of the patients, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. It is unusual to have an outbreak announced this way.

Cantaloupe has been the cause of many outbreaks in the past, including the huge Malichita and Ruby cantaloupe Salmonella Sundsvall outbreak in 2023-2024 that sickened at least 407 people, hospitalized 158, and killed six patients; and the Salmonella Javinia outbreak linked to Tailor Cut cantaloupe in 2022 that sickened 165 people and hospitalized 73 patients.

When Ayco Farms, located in Pompano Beach, Florida, which imported the cantaloupe from Guatemala, was identified as the importer, they issued a voluntary recall to make sure that the cantaloupe was not used to make other products. The cantaloupe is far past its shelf life and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The FDA has placed Ayco San Jorge Y Compania Limitada and Agrobassy Y Cia Ltda on import alert 99-35, which means that the cantaloupes from these firms can be automatically detained without physical examination.

People may have made recipes with this cantaloupe, such as for fruit smoothies, and froze it. Freezing does not kill Salmonella bacteria, so these foods should be discarded. If you ate cantaloupe and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.