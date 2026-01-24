Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys Recalled For Magnet Hazard

by

Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toys are being recalled for a magnet ingestion hazard. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Xiaofei He, doing business as Based Online, of China. This toy was manufactured in China.

This product has been recalled because it violates the mandatory magnet standard for toys. There are loose high powered magnets in the product. About 9,300 units of this product have been sold in the United States.

The recalled item is Based Online Fidget Magnet Ball Toy Set. Each set has four textured, silicone covered magnet balls that come in the colors white, yellow, blue, and purple. Each ball is about 1.24 inches in diameter. The fidget balls are encased in a black fabric zippered case. There are no identifying marks on the magnet toys or the case.

These toys were sold on Amazon from February 2025 to October 2025. The cost was about $6.00.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact Based Online for a full refund. Throw the magnet toys away and email a photo of the disposal to the company.