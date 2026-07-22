Cyclospora Outbreak In Five States Linked to Iceberg Lettuce

There is a cyclospora outbreak in five states that is probably linked to iceberg lettuce, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those states are Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

The case count range by state is: Kentucky (1 to 25), West Virginia (1 to 25), Indiana (26 to 50), Ohio (400 to 500), and Michigan (1,100 to 1,200). These case counts vary wildly from the individual states reporting. As of July 21, 2026, Michigan alone reports 7,171 cases. Ohio reports 2,149 cases. And with the multiplier for this pathogen at 83.1, that means there could be hundreds of thousands of people sick with cyclosporiasis in those five states.

The CDC and FDA recommend that consumers not eat iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico that may be served in restaurants or purchased from retail stores. This can be difficult, since Taylor Farms provides lettuce to many restaurants and grocery store chains, so the lettuce will be sold under different brand names. Taylor Farms did recall all of its iceberg lettuce that was sourced from Central Mexico on July 17, 2026.

The FDA and CDC have collected epidemiological and traceback evidence that shows iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico is contaminated with cyclospora oocysts and is most likely making people sick. The FDA did announce a positive test for cyclospora on Taylor Farms lettuce, but rescinded that announcement the next day. That does not mean that Taylor Farms de Mexico iceberg lettuce is safe to eat. Epidemiological and traceback evidence is powerful and is enough to establish a probable link.

The best way to protect yourself against this pathogen is by cooking everything you eat. The oocyst is destroyed when it is heated to 158°F. Freezing, vinegar washes, and commercial produce washes are completely ineffective against this parasite.

The lettuce is only associated with the cyclospora outbreak in five states. Remember that we don’t know what has made many people sick in this outbreak. It could be anything from more lettuce to raspberries or fresh herbs. You can thoroughly rinse produce before peeling, cutting, or eating it, but you still run a risk of getting sick.

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