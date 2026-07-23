Shell Eggs Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

Shell eggs are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The eggs are sold under multiple brand names, including Kroger, Simple Truth, and Brookshire’s. No “specific illnesses,” according to the recall notice, have been reported to the company to sdate in connection with the consumption of these eggs. The recalling firm is Midwest Poultry Services of Indiana.

The shell eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026. the sell by or best by dates are between July 20, 2026 and August 17, 2026. The eggs were sold to foodservice and retail customers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. They were also available to consumers at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi, and other smaller retail outlets. No other Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. products are part of this recall.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site along with the identifying code, UPC numbers, product photos, and Julian date ranges. Some of the recalled eggs include Kroger Large 18 eggs, Simple Truth Cage Free Brown 12 eggs, Brookshire’s Large 12 eggs, and Country Morning large 12 eggs, among others. Only codes PO-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian date between 157 and 184 printed on the side of the carton are recalled.

The recall was triggered when the company identified the issue on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring practices. Midwest Poultry Services is not distributing fresh eggs produced on its Texas farms at this time.

If you purchased any of these eggs, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these shell eggs, especially if they were eaten raw or undercooked, such as sunny side up, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

Related Articles