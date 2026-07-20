Taylor Farms Recalls All Iceberg Lettuce from Mexico For Cyclospora

Taylor Farms recalls all iceberg lettuce from a farm in central Mexico for cyclospora contamination. The FDA has stated the lettuce may be linked to a huge cyclospora outbreak that has sickened thousands in the states of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

This recall is in response to that cyclospora outbreak report. The company is removing these products from the marketplace, and has stopped receiving iceberg lettuce from the implicated lot, has suspended distribution of the lettuce, and has notified their customers.

The lettuce was distributed from June 29, 2026 through July 16, 2026 in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

You can see the list of products sold to food service companies at the FDA web site. The lettuce served at the retail level is Marketside brand, which is sold at Walmart.

The recalled products include Marketside Iceberg Salad that is packaged in 12 ounce and 24 ounce plastic bags. The best if used by dates range from July 18, 2026 to August 3, 2026. Also recalled is Shredded Lettuce that is sold in 8 ounce and 16 ounce bags. The use by dates for that product range from July 18, 2026 to August 3, 2026.

If you purchased these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping the iceberg lettuce so other people can’t see it, or you can take its back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this lettuce, monitor your health for the symptoms of cyclosporiasis for the next two weeks, although most people get sick within a week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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