DG Sauces Recalled in Canada For Bulging Containers

DG Sauces in five flavors are being recalled in Canada for bulging containers. Food containers bulge when there is bacterial growth, decomposition of the food, or spoilage bacterial growth inside, which makes the food unsafe to eat. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sauces et Marinades DG.

The recalled sauces were sold in the province of Quebec at the retail level. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include DG Fine Champagne Sauce that is packaged in 180 milliliter containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 28451 63621 2. The best before date is March 23, 2026, and the lot number for this item is 230925.

Also recalled is DG Chives Sauce that is also packaged in 180 milliliter containers. The UPC number for this product is 6 28451 63619 9. The best before date is April 7, 2026, and the lot number printed on the label is 071025.

DG Rosabella Sauce is included in this recall. It is packaged in 180 milliliter containers and has the UPC number 6 28451 63618 2. The best by dates are June 17, 2026 with lot number 171225; and best by April 14, 2026 with lot number 141025.

DG Garlic Sauce is also recalled. It is packaged in 180 milliliter containers. The UPC number for this product is 6 28451 63615 1; the best before date is April 15, 206, and the lot number is 151025.

Finally, DG Honey and Garlic Sauce is included in this recall. It is packaged in 180 milliliter containers, with the UPC number 6 28451 63614 4. The best by date is May 7, 2026, and the lot number is 071125.

If you purchased any of these sauces, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.