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Dumplings Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

April 3, 2026 by

Dumplings are being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of glass. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking injury, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is JFE Franchising Inc. of Houston, Texas.

Dumplings Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in these states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Oregon, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming, and in Washington D.C. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

The recalled products include Dumping Vegetable packaged in 4.5 ounce containers with UPC number 011110658067, and Loaded Dumpling Vegetable in 5.7 ounce containers with UPC number 011110696953. Also recalled is Dumpling Party Tray (20 pieces) Vegetable in 13 ounce containers with UPC number 011110661173, Dumpling Party Tray (40 pieces) Vegetable in 26 ounce containers with UPC number 011110661180, and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Loaded Dumpling Vegetable in 6 ounce containers with UPC number 011110663474.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

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