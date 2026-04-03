Fromageria Marie Kade and Les Aliments Karnie Cheeses Recalled

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Fromageria Marie Kade and Les Aliments Karnie cheeses are being recalled in Canada for generic E. coli contamination. This type of pathogen will not necessarily make you very sick, but it is an indication of fecal contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is 329-8800 Québec Inc., doing business as Fromagerie Marie Kadé.

These products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Fromagerie Marie Kade Halloom Semi-Firm Unripened Cheese that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 7 78546 03000 2. The code is 3 164 12, and the best before date is 2026JN18.

Also recalled is Les Aliments Karnie Halloom Semi-Firm Unripened Cheese that is packaged in 10 kilogram containers. There is no UPC number for this product. The code is 3 164 10, and the best before date is 2026JN18. The same product is also recalled, packaged in a 40 gram container. The UPC number stamped on the label is 6 27843 57351 7. The code on the product is 3 164 12, and the best before date is 2026JN18.

Les Aliments Karnie Nabulsi Semi-Firm Unripened Cheese with Spices is included in the recall. It is also packaged in 10 kilogram containers with no UPC number. The code on the product label is 5 t64 10, and the best before date is 2026JN18. Finally, Les Aliments Karnie Nabulsi Semi-Firm Unripened Cheese with Spices, packaged in 400 gram containers, is also recalled. The UPC number stamped on the label is 6 27842 57355 5. The code is 5 164 12, and the best before date is 2026JN18.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.