Falcon Trading Black Beans and Soup Mix Recalled For Pesticides

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Falcon Trading Black Beans and Soup Mixes are being recalled because they contain pesticide residue. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Falcon Trading Company of Royal Oaks, California. The products are supposed to be organic.

These items are sold in bulk, so the lot numbers can be mixed in the sales bin. All lot numbers of the following items are being recalled:

FTC item # 003040 Black Organic Beans with UPC number 086700930403 in a 25 Pound sack

SRF item # 003056 Chili Bean Blend Organic with UPC number 086700030561 in a 15 Pound Box

SRF item # 013000 soup Mix Organic with UPC number 086700130001 in a 25 Pound Box

The recall was triggered after routine testing revealed that the Organic Black Beans the company purchased from a certified organic handler contained pesticide residue. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.