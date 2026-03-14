FDA Adds Product To List of Supplements With Yellow Oleander

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The FDA has added a new product to the list of supplements labeled as tejocote root or Brazil seed, but actually contain yellow oleander. Yellow oleander is a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America. It is toxic when parts, including the root and seeds, are consumed. The FDA is identifying and testing products as part of surveillance efforts.

Yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that can be severe or fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, changes in heart rhythm, arrhythmia, and more. Consuming this plant or seeds from the plant can be fatal.

You can see the list of warned products at the FDA web site. The newly added product is Naturista Reyes (Suerte Y Salud LLC, La Tia Mana LLC). The brand is Chupa Panza. It was for sale on Ebay. The FDA is unable to contact the selling firm about this problem, so the product was added to the list.

The FDA is also concerned that other products marketed as tejocote root, including Crataegus mexicana, Raiz de Tejocote, and Mexican Hawthorn, may contain yellow oleander. FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and products will likely continue to be added to this advisory.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You should throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the jar so others can’t see it. If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of yellow oleander poisoning, and see your doctor if you do get sick.