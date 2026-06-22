Great Value Hawaiian Roll Recalled For Foreign Material

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Great Value Hawaiian Roll is being recalled because it may contain a foreign material in the form of an oily and sticky substance on the surface packaging of the finished product. The surface comes into contact with the food. The firm saw this and initiated the recall.

Because this recall ws posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is United States Bakery of Eugene, Oregon.

This product was sold at the retail level in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Caroina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Great Value Hawaiian Roll in a four pack. The item number is F63382. The product was never sold in stores and this recall is for distribution centers. All affected product has been accounted for. The code information for this product is W1 116 Julian Codes: 116, 119, 120, 127, 134, and 135, with the Dates of Production: 4/26/2026, 4/29/2026, 4/30/2026, 5/7/2026, 5/14/2026, and 5/15/2026. There are 10,447 cases of this product affected by this recall.

If you have this product, do not distribute it and do not eat it. Return it to the company for a refund.