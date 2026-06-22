MorningStar Farms Nuggets and Patties Recalled For Plastic

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MorningStar Farms Nuggets and Patties are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces. This poses a tooth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is MorningStar Farms of Chicago, Illinois.

The products were sold at the retail level in the United States, and were also sold in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled items include MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chicken Nuggets that are packaged in a 10.5 ounce box. The best by dates for this item are July 07, 2027 through July 08, 2027. The GTIN number is 2898910110. Also recalled is MorningStar Farms Sausage Patties Hot and Spicy that are packaged in an 8 ounce box. The best by dates are July 05, 2017 through July 07, 2027. The GTIN number is 2898910094. The UPC number of these items was not mentioned.

If you bought either of those items with those best by dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.