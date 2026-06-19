Ernest Cider Sangria Cider Recalled in Canada For Yeast

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Ernest Cider Sangria Cider is being recalled in Canada because it contains yeast. This is not a harmful problem, but it can lead to spoilage of the product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any problems or issues have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Calabogie Brewing Company.

Yeast contamination can cause unpleasant changes in taste, texture, and aroma in beverages. The products can develop a cloudy haze, a yeasty smell, or sour flavors. It can also significantly reduce the product’s shelf life. In wines or bottle-conditioned beers, too much yeast can trigger refermentation in the bottle if there is leftover or added sugar. This can ruin flavor profiles and cause unpredictable carbonation or gushing when the bottle is opened. Yeast is usually harmless to the broader public, but live yeast or its metabolites can cause stomach upset, bloating, or hives in people with a yeast allergy or sensitivity to fungi.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. It is Ernest Cider Sangria Cider that is packaged in 473 milliliter bottles. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 51497 49945 1. The codes on the label are ESC-26-238 and 10/02/27; and ESC-26-238 and 11/02/27. No picture of the recalled product was provided.

If you bought this item, do not drink it; do not open the bottle. You can throw away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.