H & N Group Frozen Medium Shrimp Recalled For Cesium-137

H & N Group Frozen Medium Shrimp is being recalled for possible contamination with Cesium-137. The shrimp were prepared, packaged, or held under insanitary conditions that contributed to the contamination. This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is H & N Group of Vernon, California.

Cesium-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium that is radioactive. Traces of the compound are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary area of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure is an elevated risk of cancer from damage to DNA within the body.

These shrimp were distributed to a single retail consignee with about 30 locations in the greater Houston, Texas and Gulf coast areas of the United States. No picture of the product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is H & N Group Frozen Cooked Medium Shrimp Peeled & Deveined, Tail Off-White Shrimp that is packaged in a 1 pound retail plastic bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 041220333035. The lot number and best by date pairs for this product are Lot EA14 25118, bearing a Best By date of October 28, 2026; and Lot EA14 25119, with a Best By date of October 29, 2026.

If you purchased this shrimp, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.