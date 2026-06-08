Nelson & Isa Lacteos Requeson Cheese Recalled For Listeria

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Nelson & Isa Lacteos Requeson Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nelson & Isa Lacteos of Bayshore, New York.

This soft cheese was sold in 1 pound plastic clamshell containers at the retail level in the state of New York from May 15 to May 28, 2026. The cheese was likely repacked at the store locations, and labeling or coding may vary.

The recall was triggered when the contamination was discovered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel. Tests revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in an 18 pound plastic container of “Clover Hill Dairy Requeson Cheese” that was repackaged into the 1 pound packages.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought this cheese, ask your grocer. If he or she isn’t sure, discard it.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.