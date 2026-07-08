Hood Canal Paralytic Shellfish Poison at Lethal Levels in WA

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The Hood Canal paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) is at lethal levels in Washington state, according to a July 2, 2026 notice posted by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Paralytic shellfish poison is produced by some species of algae. This biotoxin can paralyze muscles. Shellfish, which are filter feeders, eat the algae and can retain the toxin.

High levels of PSP can cause severe illness and death, which can occur in less than 30 minutes. Symptoms of PSP including tingling in the fingers and toes, loss of control of arms and legs, difficulty breathing, nausea, and a sense of floating. The muscles of the chest and abdomen can be paralyzed, and the person can suffocate.

All recreational shellfish harvesting remains closed in Hood Canal from Foulweather Bluff and Port Ludlow Bay south, including Port Gamble Bay, Quilcene Bay, Dabob Bay, and Mats Mats Bay. The closure has been expanded to include Port Townsend, Oak Bay, and Marrowstone Island.

You cannot detect the toxin by sight, smell, texture, or taste. These toxins are not eliminated by cooking or freezing. Anyone experiencing the symptoms of this condition needs to see a doctor immediately because this can be a life-threatening condition.

Before you harvest shellfish, always check with the Shellfish Safety Map. Areas that are closed will remain closed until officials can determined that toxin levels have returned to safe levels.