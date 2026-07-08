FDA Weighs In On New Case in Nara Formula Botulism Outbreak

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The FDA is weighing in on the new case in the Nara formula botulism outbreak. Infant botulism is different from botulism experienced by adults. Nara Organics Whole Milk Powdered Infant Formula, which is linked to this outbreak, has been recalled. The formula was sold in Target stores, through the Target web site, and on the company’s web site between July 2025 and June 2026.

The case count by state is: California (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (1). Illness onset dates range from April through May 2026. The patient age range is 68 days (2 months) to 153 days (5 months). All four infants were hospitalized and treated with BabyBIG®, the FDA-approved treatment for this infection that was developed by the California Department of Health.

Testing is underway on unopened samples of Nara Organic Infant Formula. The results will take a few weeks. The California Department of Public Health tested opened cans of formula taken from a home with a sick infant, and found Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

Most infants with infant botulism will initially develop constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing, which can progress to difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest. Symptoms of infant botulism can take as long as several weeks to develop following formula ingestion.

If you bought this formula, do not feed it to your child. Retain opened cans, label “DO NOT USE” and store it away from other baby food for at least a month. If your child develops the symptoms of infant botulism, the state health department may want to test the product.

Discard unopened cans of the formula in the trash after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If your infant does develop these symptoms, immediately take them to their pediatrician or and emergency room. This could be a life-threatening situation.