FDA Weighs in on GreenWise Frozen Blueberries E. coli Outbreak

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The FDA is weighing in on the GreenWise frozen blueberries E. coli O145 outbreak. Twelve people in two states are sick after eating these berries that were sold at Publix stores.

The blueberries were shipped to Publix stores in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. They may have been sold to other retailers. The FDA is investigating and will update consumers are more information is available.

The case count by state is: Florida (11), and Georgia (1). Illness onset dates range from May 11, 2026 to June 5, 2026. Of 12 people who gave information to public health officials, four have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 33%. The patient age range is from 2 to 88 years.

Nine of these patients were interviewed by public health officials. Of those, seven, or 78%, reported eating frozen blueberries before they got sick. Five of those patient said they ate GreenWise organic frozen blueberries purchased at Publix stores.

The blueberries were recalled by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. of San Carlos, Chile. The berries are a product of Chile. The recalled berries are sold frozen in beige 10 ounce bags with a picture of the berries on the front. The lot code for this item is 60401, and the best by date is February 9, 2028.

If you bought these berries, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so other people can’t eat them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these berries, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection or hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.