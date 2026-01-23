Left Coast Organics Chia Seeds Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Left Coast Organics Chia Seeds are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Left Coast Naturals.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. You can see more pictures of the recalled chia seeds at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

The recalled item is Left Coast Organics Chia Seeds that are packaged in a 900 gram clear plastic pouch. A white banner across the top has green mountains, and printing in black. Black outlines of trees are on the bottom of the pouch. You can see the seeds inside the pouch. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 25691 21034 9. The best before dates for this item are 26 NO 13 (November 13, 2026) and 26 NO 14 (November 14, 2026).

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging the package so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these chia seeds, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.