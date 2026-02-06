February 5, 2026

Les Aliments Johnvince Pecan Halves Recalled For Salmonella

Les Aliments Johnvince Pecan Halves Raw are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Distributions Alimentaires Le Marquis Inc.

This item was sold at the retail level in the province of Quebec. The recalled product is Les Aliments Johnvince Pecan Halves Raw that are packaged in 230 gram plastic containers. The top label is white with a blue rim and printing in black. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 55144 52282 6. The lot number for this product is 5 839 2, and the best before date is 2027-mars-30. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

If you purchased these pecans, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you  can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these pecans, especially if they were eaten uncooked, monitor your health  for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

