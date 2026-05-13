Ma Cohen’s Kippered Herring Recalled For Botulism Risk

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Ma Cohen’s Kippered Herring is being recalled for possible botulism risk. The product contains uneviscerated fish that are longer than five inches. Clostridium botulinum bacteria can reside in the fish’s guts, and spores this bacteria produce can grow the toxin botulism under the right conditions. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Shining Sea Fish Company of Detroit, Michigan.

This item was sold at the retail level in the states of Michigan, Minnesota, and North Dakota. The recalled product is Ma Cohen’s Kippered Herring that is packaged in a clear plastic package of catch weight. A foil label is on the front of the package. The product name and information and lot numbers are on the back of the package. The expiration dates are on the back, or listed on store added stickers along with the catch weight.

The lot number and expiration date pairs for this product are Lot 25079 and expiration date May 3, 2026; Lot 25055 and expiration date May 12 2026, Lot 25028 and expiration date June 3 2026, and Lot 26344 and expiration date July 22, 2026. This product has been permanently discontinued.

The recall was triggered when routine testing that was conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found that the product had not been fully eviscerated (gutted).

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this fish, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism food poisoning for the next 6 hours to 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor or go to an emergency room as soon as possible.