Two Campylobacter Raw Milk Outbreaks Sicken Dozens in Idaho

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Two Campylobacter raw milk outbreaks have sickened dozens in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Almost 60 people have been affected since May 19, 2026. People consumed the milk from two dairies located in that state, which have not yet been named.

At least 45 people have tested positive for campylobacteriosis. The notice stated that some of the patients have not been tested. Interviews of patients are ongoing, and more ill persons may be identified. The notice did not state the ages of the patients, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

One of the dairies is located in northern Idaho and one is located in southern Idaho. The Idaho Division of Public Health is collaborating with these local health departments on the investigation: Panhandle District Health, Southwest District Health, Central District Health, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, South Central Public Health, and Eastern Idaho Public Health.

Both of the dairies are cooperating with the public health officials and the investigation. Public health officials are trying to identify the batches of milk that may be linked to this outbreak, as well as testing samples.

Campylobacter is a pathogen that can cause serious illness. One of the complications of this infection is Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which can cause temporary or permanent paralysis.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection usually start two to five days after ingesting food contaminated with this bacteria. People usually suffer from diarrhea that is often bloody, fever, and abdominal cramps.

If you consumed raw milk and you live in Idaho, and you have been experiencing symptoms of campylobacteriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this Campylobacter raw milk outbreak.