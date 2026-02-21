Made Fresh Salads Cream Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Made Fresh Salads Cream Cheese flavors are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Made Fresh Salads of Bay Shore, New York.

There are 14 flavors of cream cheese included in this recall. You can see more pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled cream cheese was distributed in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and New York City by direct delivery to retail stores and distributors. The cream cheese is packaged in 5 pound white plastic tubs. The recalled flavors include:

5 pound tub Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Caramel Apple Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Blueberry Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Jalapeño Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Lox Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Scallion Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Strawberry Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Vegetable Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Whipped Cream Cheese

5 pound tub Tofu Whipped

These items all have expiration dates through February 27, 2026. the expiration dates are in the bottom left corner of the label.

The recall was triggered when a routine sampling program conducted by the company revealed that a part of the mixer used to make these products was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company has ceased production with that mixer and removed it from service.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these recalled products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.