Marvel County Style Adjika Recalled For Possible Botulism

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Marvel County Style Adjika is being recalled for possible botulism. The problem is a processing issue. The recall was triggered when an inspection from Public Health – Seattle and King County found that the Adjika was canned using an unapproved process. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Marvel Food and Deli of Auburn, Washington.

The recalled product is a tomato based salsa, Marvel Country Style Adjika, that is canned in a 32 ounce glass jar. The SKU number on the label is 72176232104. The product was produced from January 2024 through March 2026. It was sold at Marvel Food and Deli locations and was not sold outside of those stores.

All of this product has been removed from store shelves. If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this salsa, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism food poisoning, which can take 2 hours to 8 days to appear. If you do get sick, it is a medical emergency so go to an Emergency Room or your doctor immediately. There is an antidote to this toxin, but it must be administered via an IV.