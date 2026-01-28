McCafe Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods Recalled For Caffeine

by

McCafe Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods are being recalled because even though they are labeled as decaf, they may contain caffeine. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about any adverse reactions that may have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Keurig DR Pepper of Knoxville, Tennessee.

People who shouldn’t consume caffeine include children, teens, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with anxiety, heart conditions, high blood pressure, and arrhythmia, and those with sleep disorders, epilepsy, and glaucoma. Some people on certain medications should also avoid caffeine.

The recalled product is McCafe Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods that are packaged in an 84 count carton that weighs 29 ounces. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 043000073438. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. This product was sold at the retail level in the states of California, Indiana, and Nevada.

The best by date for this recalled item is 17 NOV 2026. The batch number is 5101564894 and the ASIN is B07GCNDL91. There are 960 cartons of this item included in this recall.

If you bought this product and cannot consume caffeine, do not drink it. You can throw the pods away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the product so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.