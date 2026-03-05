Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips Recalled For Milk

by

Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Frito-Lay of Plano, Texas.

The problem is that the package could contain jalapeño-flavored potato chips which were made with milk. This product is safe for anyone who does not have a dairy allergy or lactose intolerance. The recall was triggered by a consumer who found the jalapeño chips in the dill pickle chips package.

The potato chips may have been distributed as early as January 15, 2026, to a mix of retailers including grocery stores, convenience stores, and drug stores. They may also have been sold online. The chips were sold in these states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. No other Miss Vickie’s products, sizes, or flavors are recalled, including dill pickle flavored bags in variety packs.

The recalled product is Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips that are packaged in an 8 ounce green bag. The UPC number stamped on the bottom of the bag is 0 28400 761772. The recalled bags have both the “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 21 APR 2026 and one of these 9 digit manufacturing codes: 38U301414 or 48U101514.

If you bought these potato chips and can’t consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.