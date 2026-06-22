Wu Xian Zhai Soybean Snacks Recalled For Wheat and Egg

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Wu Xian Zhai Soybean Snacks are being recalled in Canada for wheat and egg, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Uncle T Food.

This product was sold online, and it was also sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. You can see more pictures of the products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled products are all Wu Xian Zhai Soybean Snacks that come in various flavors. All of the package sizes are 108 grams. The first product is Spicy Chicken Flavour with UPC number 6 924878 910022. All codes where wheat and egg are not declared on the label are included.

Also recalled is Barbecue Flavour with UPC number 6 924878 910015. All codes where wheat and egg are not declared on the label are included. Finally, Soy Sauce Flavour is included in the recall. The UPC number for that item is 6 924878 900955, and all codes where egg is not declared on the label are recalled.

If you bought any of these products and you cannot eat wheat and/or eggs, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.