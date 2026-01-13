Mushmoshi Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria in Canada

by

Mushmoshi Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes in Canada. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd.

This product was sold at the retail level in the province of British Columbia. The recalled item is Mushmoshi Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram cellophane container. The cellophane is clear with a blue banner with the name of the product and white and pink lettering. You can clearly see the mushrooms.

The weight of the product is 200 grams. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 931787 400001. The code for this product is 16/02/2026[G]042, which includes the expiration date (February 16, 2026). The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

If you bought this item, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging the package so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.