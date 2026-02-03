Mushmoshi Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Mushmoshi Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd.

These mushrooms were sold at the retail level in the province of British Columbia, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

The recalled product is Mushmori Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a clear 200 gram plastic bag. There is a blue banner at the bottom of the bag with white printing. You can see the mushrooms. The brand name is printed on the front of the bag in pink. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 931787 400001. And the expiration date is 08/03/2026.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to thoroughly cook the mushrooms first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.