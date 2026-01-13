No Name Beef Burgers Recalled in Canada For E. coli O157:H7

by

No Name Beef Burgers are being recalled in Canada for possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Loblaws Inc.

These burgers were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is no name Beef Burgers that are packaged in a 1.36 kilogram box. The box is yellow with a picture of the burger on the front and black printing.

The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 60383 37333 7. The best before date for the item is May 5, 2026, and the code is B13 BMP EST 112.

If you purchased these burgers, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly to 160°F, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with other items and surfaces in your kitchen. You can throw the burgers away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double wrapping the package so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these burgers, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli food poisoning illness for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.