Poivre des Îles brand Salad + Seasoning Recalled For Insects

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Poivre des Îles brand Salad + Seasoning is being recalled in Canada for the presence of insects. Some insects can carry diseases, and some people are allergic to them. In Canada, all foods are allowed to have a certain small percentage of insects in the product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Poivre des Îles.

This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of New Brunswick and Quebec. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Poivre des Îles brand Salad + Seasoning that is sold in 28 gram containers. The type of container was not mentioned in the notice. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 67709 12410 9. The codes on the product are 4720; 4721; 4722; 4727; 4728; 4729; 4736; 4737; 4738; and 4739.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.