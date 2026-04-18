El Dorado Bakery Pan Dulce Recalled For Undeclared Milk

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El Dorado Bakery Pan Dulce is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is El Dorado Bakery of Hempstead, New York.

This product was sold in the state of New York at the retail level. The recalled item is El Dorado Bakery Pan Dulce (Sweet Bread) that is packaged in 6 ounce containers. The bread is in clear plastic containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 897746000186. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets web site.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel found that the milk containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of milk.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.