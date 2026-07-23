Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Fruit Puree Pouches Recalled For Plastic

Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Fruit Puree Pouches are being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of soft plastic pieces. This poses a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is PT Organics Limited of Lake Oswego, Oregon.

This item was sold exclusively through Meijer, Kroger, and Target retail stores nationwide between March 6, 2026 and July 13, 2026. The problem is that there was and internal packaging defect that could results in the presence of a strand of soft, food-grade plastic in the finished product. No other Pumpkin Tree products, best before dates, or flavors are affected by this recall.

The recalled product is Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4 ounce pouches. The barcode that is stamped in black ink on the back of the pouch is 8 15367 01078 0. The lane number is identified by the number “4” that is printed on the rear right hand side seam. And the best before dates for this item are 01/19/2027, 01/20/2027, 03/17/2027, 03/18/2027, 05/14/2027, or 05/15/2027.

If you purchased one of these products with that barcode, lane number, and one of the best before dates, do not eat it and do not give it to your children to eat. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the pouch so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.