Five Cyclospora Outbreaks on FDA CORE Outbreak Table

There are five cyclospora outbreaks on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table, which gives us a clue about how many outbreaks the government thinks is sickening thousands of people around the country. Only one has a food vehicle attached: iceberg lettuce. There 14 outbreaks on the table; seven of them have been solved.

For the cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce, the FDA states that there are 1,644 illnesses and 94 hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that there are 4,173 cases and 308 hospitalizations. This is the five state outbreak that the FDA and CDC have been covering for weeks, with illnesses in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

But the product, Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce from Mexico, was distributed in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, and may have been distributed further. This demonstrates how complicated this investigation is, and how cases can overlap within states.

The second cyclospora outbreak has sickened at least 8 people. No food has been identified, and the FDA has initiated traceback.

For the third cyclospora outbreak, at least 18 people are sick. No food has been identified, and the FDA has initiated traceback.

For the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that has sickened at least 69 people, no food has been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the E. coli O145:H8 outbreak linked to recalled GreenWise frozen blueberries, the case count remains at 12. The FDA has initiated traceback and started sampling. This outbreak has not been updated since July 6, 2026.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people, no food vehicle has been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the fourth cyclospora outbreak, two people are sickened. No food has been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback and has started sampling.

For the Clostridium botulinum outbreak linked to Nara Organics powdered infant formula, the number of cases is stable at four. All four infants have been hospitalized, and all lots of Nara’s whole milk powdered infant formula has been recalled.

For the Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak in a not yet identified food, there are 91 people sick. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Clover Hill Requesón/Soft Ricotta cheese, there are still 12 people sick. Ten of those patients have been hospitalized, and one person has died. There are several recalls of these types of cheeses, including the brands La Ceiba Foods, Clover Hill Dairy, and Nelson & Isa Lacteos.

For the fifth cyclospora outbreak that sickened eight people, that outbreak has ended, although the investigation continues. The FDA has initiated traceback and has started sampling products.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak linked to Mogo moringa capsules, that outbreak has ended. There were 34 people sickened in 11 states. Two lots of those capsules were recalled.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to cantaloupe, there are 70 people sick. The outbreak has ended but the investigation is still active. No brand name of cantaloupe or farm where it was grown were named. The FDA initiated traceback, inspected a facility, and sampled the product.

Finally, for the Salmonella Typhimurium and Newport outbreak linked to TNVitamins, Doctor’s Pride, Why Not Natural, and Live it Up Super Greens dietary supplements moringa powder, the outbreak has ended and the investigation is done. There were 131 people sick in that outbreak, with 36 hospitalizations. This outbreak investigation was closed in March 2026, but was reopened when more moringa capsules were tested and found to contain the outbreak strain. Many recalls were initiated because of this outbreak.

The number of patients listed in the five cyclospora outbreaks is very far below what is being reported by the states. We don’t know why the FDA’s totals are so far below the CDC’s totals either.

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