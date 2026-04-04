Sevillo Roasted Diced Tomatoes Recalled For Metal Pieces

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Sevillo Roasted Diced Tomatoes are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This can pose a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Sevillo Fine Foods of South Salt Lake, Utah.

The recalled products were sold in the states of California and North Carolina. They include Sevillo Roasted Diced Tomatoes with SKU 821 and UPC number 00823338008216. This product is sold frozen. The net weight of each package, which is a plastic poly liner inside a cardboard box, is 24 pounds. The lot number and expiration date pairs are Lot 1782501 that expires 6/27/2026, and Lot 2122501 that expires 7/31/2026.

Also recalled is Sevillo Slow Roasted Diced Tomatoes with SKU 900 and UPC number 00823338009008. This product is also sold frozen. The net weight of each package, which is a plastic poly liner inside a cardboard box, is 24 pounds. The lot number and expiration date pairs are Lot 2022501 that expires 7/21/2026, Lot 2182501 that expires 8/6/2026, Lot 2232501 that expires 8/11/2026, Lot 2732501 that expires 9/30/2026, and Lot 2742501 that expires 10/1/2026. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat it and do not sell or serve it to others. You can throw the tomatoes away in a secure trash can, or you can contact your distributor to arrange for a return and refund.