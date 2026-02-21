Shera Broadhead Clarias Fish Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Shera Broadhead Clarias Fish are being recalled for lack of inspection. The siluriformes fish, or catfish, was not presented at the border for import reinspection into the United States. There have been no confirmed reports of illness reported to the company in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Sonic USA of West Hartford, Connecticut, which is the importer. The fish were imported from Vietnam. They were sold frozen.

These products were produced in Vietnam on June 24, 2025. The recalled products include:

36 pound cardboard cases containing individually, vacuum-packed and frozen packages of “Shera BROADHEAD CLARIAS FISH WHOLE/GUTTED” weighing 10 to 18 ounces per piece (300 to 500 grams) each.

36 pound cardboard cases containing individually, vacuum-packed and frozen packages of “Shera BROADHEAD CLARIAS FISH STEAKS” weighing 1.8 pounds per package.

These items have the Vietnam Establishment number DL 811, the shipping mark VN/811/IV/107 and best before date of June 23, 2027. The fish was shipped to wholesalers and retail locations in the states of Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, and Ohio.

The recall was triggered by the importer after a review of FSIS import requirements and establishment procedural guidance. About 13,464 pounds of these products were imported.

FSIS is concerned that these fish products may be in retail locations or consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If you purchased these catfish products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase, or contact your distributor, for a refund.