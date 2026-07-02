Sliced Korean Halibut and Flounder Sashimi Recalled For Allergens

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Sliced Korean Halibut and Flounder Sashimi products are being recalled because the condiment packets, which are soy sauce and vinegar red pepper paste, were made with wheat, soy and sesame, three of the nine major food allergens, that were not declared in English on the individual condiment packets. They were declared on the outer package.

Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat the condiments. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Eunha Fisheries Ltd of Busan, Republic of Korea.

These items were sold in the United States through Wooltari USA and Jayone Foods, through retail stores, direct delivery, and the Wooltari online website. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Sliced Korean Halibut with Soy Sauce, Wasabi, Vinegar Chili Paste that is packaged in a 12.2 ounce container. The package is a fish shaped plastic tray with a dark blue paper sleeve. The undeclared allergens are soy and wheat. The UPC number on the label is 6 78108 16991 4. The best before date is 2026.05.07. This item was sold frozen.

[Editor’s note: The other recalled product is supposed to be Flounder Sashimi with Sauce, but this was listed on the recall notice.] Also recalled is Sliced Korean Halibut with Soy Sauce, Wasabi, Vinegar Chili Paste that is packaged in a 300 gram fish shaped plastic tray with a light blue paper sleeve. The condiment packet is Soy Sauce, Vinegar Red Pepper Paste, and Wasabi. The undeclared allergens are soy, wheat, and sesame. The EAN-13 CODE is 8 809342 366186, and the best before dates are 2026.07.11 and 2026.12.08. This product was also sold frozen.

If you purchased these items and you are allergic to the named ingredients, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.