The Kiddo Space Peg Doll Toys Recalled For Choking Hazard

The Kiddo Space Peg Doll Toys in Cups are being recalled because they violate the small parts ban and pose a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is SN Commerce LLC, doing business as TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware. This toy was manufactured in China.

This toy is intended for children under the age of three. The toy’s peg dolls can block a child’s airway which violates the small parts ban, posing a risk of choking and death to children. About 40 of these toys were sold in the United States.

The recalled item is TheKiddoSpace Peg Dolls in Cups Toys that consist of seven rainbow-colored wooden peg figures with a matching cup and a circular natural wood tray. TheKiddoSpace logo and “Peg Dolls in Cups” are printed on the toy’s blue box along with a picture of the toy.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. You should write the word “RECALLED” in permanent marker on each piece in the toy set and the box. Send a photo of the marked toys to the company to receive a full refund. You should then throw the toy away in a secure garbage can.