Willamette Valley Blueberry Crumble Pie Recalled For Listeria

Williamette Valley Blueberry Crumble Pie is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is the Williamette Valley Pie Company of Silverton, Oregon.

The pies were sold at the retail level in the states of Illinois and Oregon. No pictures of the recalled pies were included in the notice.

The recalled products include Frozen Raw Bulk Willamette Valley Blueberry Crumble Pie that is 8 inches in diameter. The container weighs 24.5 ounces; there are four pies per case. The UPC number that is stamped on the package label is 0002251881223. The lot number for this product is 601926, and the best by date is 1/19/2028.

Also recalled is Frozen Raw Bulk Willamette Valley Blueberry Crumble Pie that is 9 inches in diameter. There are four pies per case, with the net weight of 38 ounces. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is UPC 00022518893257. The lot number is 601316, and the best by date is 1/13/2028.

If you purchased these pies, do not eat them, even if you plan to bake them thoroughly before serving, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the pies away in a secure trash can after double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these pies, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.