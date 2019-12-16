by

Canyon Creek Coup of Canada is recalling HEB Butter Chicken Soup for wheat and soy, two of the major food allergens that are not declared on the label. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified the U.S. government that the Canadian establishment was recalling the chicken soup after receiving customer complaints. The recalled product was distributed exclusively in the United States.

The refrigerated HEB Butter Chicken Soup was produce on January 21, 2019. The recalled product is 16 ounce plastic containers containing “H-E-B Meal Simple Butter Chicken Soup” with the UPC number 0 41220 79872 8 and a best by date of 2020 JAN 21. The soup has the Canada establishment number “#422” inside the Canada mark of inspection. The soup was shipped to H-E-B retail stores in Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to teh consumption of this soup. Anyone who is concerned about an illness or allergic reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS thinks that some of this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Check your fridge to see if you have this item. If you have, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

FSIS will be conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that this product is removed from the marketplace. If and when a retail distribution list, showing stores that may have received this product, is available, it will be published on the USDA web site.