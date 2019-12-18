Lipton Knorr Chicken Soup Mixes Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Unilever United States is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Lipton Knorr chicken soup mixes for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a press release from the company. The recall was issued on November 22, 2019 but doesn’t appear on the FSIS web site.

These recalled products were manufactured in the United States and Canada, and were distributed nationwide in the U.S. through retail stores and professional kitchens. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products include some dried chicken soup mixes with specific best by dates. No other Lipton, Knorr, or LeGoût products are affected by this recall.

You can see the long list of recalled products on this spreadsheet. They all have different UPC numbers and lot codes. The recalled products include Knorr Ultimate Chicken Base gluten free, Knorr Soup du jour Chicken Tortilla, Knorr Soup du jour Chicken Gumbo, Knorr Soup du jour Chicken Noodle, Knorr Soup du jour Chicken with Wild and White Rice, Knorr Soup du jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice, Knorr Soup du jour Chicken and Dumpling, Knorr 095 Low Sodium Chicken base, Knorr 095 Chicken base, Lipton Soup Secrets Chicken Noodle, Lipton Cup-a-Soup Chicken Noodle, Lipton Cup-a-Soup Chicken Noodle with White Meat, Lipton Cup-a-Soup Hearty Chicken, and LeGout Chicken base.

If you purchased any of these soup mixes or LeGout chicken base products with the specific lot codes and UPC numbers listed on the spread sheet, do not use them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean out the place where you stored these products with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.