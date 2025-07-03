FDA On End of Bedner Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA has weighed in on the end of the Bedner cucumber Salmonella outbreak, which has sickened ant least 69 people in 21 states. Many secondary recalls were issued in response to this outbreak.

The patient case count per state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (7), Georgia (10), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (4), New Jersey (3), New York (4), Ohio (6), Pennsylvania (7), South Carolina (6), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3). Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 2, 2025 to May 29, 2025. The patient age range is from 1 to 89 years. Twenty-two people were hospitalized.

That is an increase of 24 more patients and three more states since the last update was issued on May 30, 2025. The new states are Maryland, Mississippi, and New Jersey.

The cucumbers were grown by Bedner Growers of Boynton Beach, Florida, and distributed b y Fresh Start Produce Sales. The hospitalization rate is 37%, almost double the typical rate for Salmonella outbreaks, which is 20%.

Both epidemiological and traceback evidence found that cucumbers grown by Bedner were the source of illnesses in this outbreak. First, the FDA found the outbreak strain in cucumbers that were taken from a distribution center in Pennsylvania. Whole genome sequencing confirmed the match. And traceback evidence found that cucumbers available for purchase where patients shopped were provided by Bedner.

In addition to the Salmonella Montevideo strain that caused this outbreak, the FDA swabs from the Pennsylvania batch were contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup that matched a strain of Salmonella linked to some illnesses in a 2o24 outbreak of Salmonella Africana and Braenderup likely in cucumbers grown by Bedner. That outbreak, which sickened more than 500 people, was the largest multistate outbreak in 2024.

If you have been sick with the symptoms of a Salmonella infection and have eaten cucumber see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.