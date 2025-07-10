Madeline’s Patisserie Croissants Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Madeline’s Patisserie Croissants are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Element 112, LLC of Sylvania, Ohio.

These items were sold to four distributors in the states of Michigan and Ohio. The recalled products include Madeline’s Patisserie 2.5 ounce Chocolate Croissants, Net Weight. 3 pounds 8 ounces (1,587.6 grams), packaged in a food safe polypropylene bag and packed in a food service case; 24 per case. Also recalled is Madeline’s Patisserie 3.5 ounce Chocolate Croissants, Net Weight 4 pounds 11 ounces (2,126.2 grams), packaged in a food safe polypropylene bag and packed in a food service case; 24 per case. The UPC number for the 2.5 ounce croissant is 196852079797, with lot codes 0E0BBE, 0E0GBE, 0DC0BE, 0DBDBE, 0BAHBE, 0D0HBE, 0CBEBE, 0CACBE, 0C0FBE, and 0C0GBE. The UPC number for the 3.5 ounce croissant is 196852976959, with lot codes 0DBCBE, 0CBEBE, 0CAGBE, 0CAHBE, 0BBGBE, and 0CAABE.

Also recalled is Madeline’s Patisserie 2.5 ounce Raspberry Croissants, Net Weight. 4 pounds (1,814.37 grams), packaged in a food safe polypropylene bag and packed in a food service case; 24 per case; and Madeline’s Patisserie 3.5 ounce Raspberry Croissants, Net Weight 6 pounds 10 ounces (3,005.05 grams), packaged in a food safe polypropylene bag and packed in a food service case; 24 per case. The UPC number for the 2.5 ounce croissant is 196852742011 with lot codes 0E0GBE, 0DC0BE, 0DAEBE, 0D0HBE, 0CBEBE, 0CAHBE, 0CAABE, and 0C0GBE. The UPC numberer for the 35 ounce croissants is 196852048809, with lot codes 0DAHBE, 0DBABE, 0CBEBE, 0CADBE, 0BBEBE, and 0BBHBE.

Finally, Madeline’s Patisserie 4.25 inch Butter Croissant Buns, Net Weight 4 pounds 6 ounces (1,984.47 grams) is recalled. It is packaged in a food safe polypropylene bag and packed in a food service case; 24 per case. The UPC number is 196852170685, and the lot codes are 0E0FBE, 0DBDBE, 0BAHBE, 0DAGBE, 0D0GBE, 0D0DBE, 0DAABE, 0D0CBE, 0CBFBE, 0CBEBE, 0CB0BE, 102524JB, 0CADBE, and 0BBFBE.

If you bought any of these items and cannot eat wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.