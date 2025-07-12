Lewis Bake Shop Artisan 1/2 Loaf Recalled For Hazelnuts

by

Lewis Bake Shop Artisan 1/2 Loaf is being recalled because it may contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One customer did experience “digestive discomfort” after consumption. There have been no major reports of injury or illness to date. The recalling firm is Hartford Bakery of Evansville, Indiana.

The recalled loaves were distributed at the retail level in the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi, including the chains Kroger and Walmart. The product is in a flexible plastic bag.

The recalled product is Lewis Bake Shop Artisan 1/2 Loaf that weighs 12 ounces. The UPC number stamped on the bottom of the packaging is 24126018152. The expiration date for this product is 07/13/2025. And the lot codes for this item are T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, and T10 174020406, found on the front panel of the packaging.

The recall was triggered after customer complaints. About 883 loaves of this bread contained visible hazelnuts and were distributed in the Artisan Style packaging. The packaging states, “May Contain Tree Nuts,” but does not mention “Contains Hazelnuts.”

If you purchased this product and you cannot eat hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the bread away in a secure trash can after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.